Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,999 Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,999 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $9.15 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

