KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Stock Price Down 1.1%

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) shares were down 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.08 and last traded at $24.11. Approximately 7,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 65,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.