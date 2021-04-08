Krios Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $517.00 (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. Krios has a total market capitalization of $8.56 million and $517.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Krios has traded up 375.1% against the dollar. One Krios coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001175 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.86 or 0.00137812 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

