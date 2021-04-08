KuCoin Shares (KCS) Reaches Market Cap of $93.73 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. One KuCoin Shares coin can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00055968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00022336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00083366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.48 or 0.00628659 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00030113 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KCS is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

