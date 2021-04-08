KuCoin Token (KCS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $95.29 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for approximately $13.69 or 0.00023683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $1.10 billion and $95.29 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 118.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00056008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00022346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00083610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $365.11 or 0.00631815 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00030483 BTC.

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a token. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

