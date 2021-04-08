Kusama Market Cap Reaches $3.89 Billion (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Kusama coin can now be bought for about $459.14 or 0.00790392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $3.89 billion and $324.74 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00071337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.95 or 0.00266737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,365.63 or 1.00475042 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00018474 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.86 or 0.00703839 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

