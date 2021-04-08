KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.42

Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.42 and traded as high as $13.41. KVH Industries shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 71,862 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KVHI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on KVH Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $245.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. Research analysts predict that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Felise Feingold sold 2,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $26,141.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at $692,352.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $25,986.87. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,765 shares of company stock worth $590,567. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in KVH Industries by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in KVH Industries by 691.5% during the fourth quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,676,000 after buying an additional 590,871 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KVH Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in KVH Industries by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in KVH Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:KVHI)

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

