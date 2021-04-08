LABS Group (LABS) Trading Down 27.3% This Week

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $45.40 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LABS Group alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00070482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00264925 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $458.79 or 0.00795158 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,649.26 or 0.99915184 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.44 or 0.00709629 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.