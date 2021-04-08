Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.01

Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €21.01 ($24.72) and traded as high as €22.92 ($26.96). Lagardère SCA shares last traded at €22.70 ($26.71), with a volume of 107,315 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is €22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.01.

About Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB)

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

