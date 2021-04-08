Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 15th. Analysts expect Lakeland Industries to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LAKE opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average of $26.38. The company has a market cap of $225.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.03. Lakeland Industries has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $47.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAKE. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

In related news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 9,528 shares of Lakeland Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $287,078.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,135.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

