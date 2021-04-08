Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,762 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising accounts for 0.8% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.51% of Lamar Advertising worth $48,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.15. 1,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,610. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.83. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

