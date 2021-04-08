Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,173,000 after buying an additional 1,095,757 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,139,000 after buying an additional 170,838 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,860,000 after buying an additional 165,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,392,000 after buying an additional 163,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $77.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

