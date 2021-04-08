Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,219 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.18% of Lamb Weston worth $20,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,757 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,139,000 after purchasing an additional 170,838 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,341,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,260,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,212,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $77.99 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

