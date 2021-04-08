Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $81.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $84.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $77.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,154,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $19,544,000. BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $681,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $2,678,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

