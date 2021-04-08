Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $81.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $84.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.
Lamb Weston stock opened at $77.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $86.41.
In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,154,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $19,544,000. BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $681,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $2,678,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.
