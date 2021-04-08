Lambda (LAMB) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 40.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $157.36 million and approximately $43.89 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00056519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00022250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.58 or 0.00638927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00083816 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00030352 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,478,802,165 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

