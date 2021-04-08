Lamden (TAU) Reaches Market Cap of $11.69 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $11.69 million and approximately $11,985.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lamden has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0822 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010959 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000887 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

