Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $634.85

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 634.85 ($8.29) and traded as high as GBX 726.20 ($9.49). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 717.80 ($9.38), with a volume of 1,773,227 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.32 billion and a PE ratio of -3.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 676.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 634.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.06%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Mark Allan sold 33,164 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87), for a total value of £225,183.56 ($294,203.76).

About Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.