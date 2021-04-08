Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.15. Landmark Infrastructure Partners posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 40.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMRK shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Landmark Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:LMRK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,163. The company has a market capitalization of $306.63 million, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMRK. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 84.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 81,232 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $3,716,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

