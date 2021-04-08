LBRY Credits Reaches Market Capitalization of $115.46 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $115.46 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00070861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.36 or 0.00261572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.48 or 0.00776756 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,736.60 or 0.99776023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00017525 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.94 or 0.00715339 BTC.

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

