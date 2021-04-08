Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) Trading Down 0.1%

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $23.16. Approximately 37 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 5.95% of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

