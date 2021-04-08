Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

LGGNY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $20.40 on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.