Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:INFR) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:INFR) traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.13 and last traded at $31.23. 1,541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.