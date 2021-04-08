Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:LVHD) Shares Down 0.1%

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:LVHD) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.19 and last traded at $35.27. 29,220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 72,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.31.

