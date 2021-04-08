Leila Alland Sells 4,000 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $135,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
PMV Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,819. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.09.
PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. On average, research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.
PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.
