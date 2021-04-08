Leila Alland Sells 4,000 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $135,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,819. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.09.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. On average, research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,536,000 after purchasing an additional 500,267 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $80,522,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,731,000 after acquiring an additional 802,977 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,333,000 after acquiring an additional 97,866 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $12,425,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

