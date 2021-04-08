Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its Q2 guidance to $0.07-0.08 EPS.

NYSE LEVI traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,333,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,949. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.25, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

In related news, EVP Marc Rosen sold 19,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $383,137.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 16,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $318,437.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,075.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,424,566 shares of company stock valued at $34,635,988. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

