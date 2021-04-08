Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.05.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEVI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,333,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,949. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.25, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 73,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,835,976.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,582 shares in the company, valued at $89,800.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 4,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $107,453.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,477.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,424,566 shares of company stock valued at $34,635,988 over the last three months. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.