LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for LGI Homes in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.55. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ FY2021 earnings at $12.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.32 EPS.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.86.

LGIH opened at $154.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $157.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,825,000 after acquiring an additional 126,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LGI Homes by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in LGI Homes by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,830,000 after purchasing an additional 152,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth $25,862,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LGI Homes by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after buying an additional 79,883 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $502,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 9,346 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total transaction of $1,295,168.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,581.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.