LHT Market Capitalization Reaches $145,063.48 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, LHT has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. LHT has a total market cap of $145,063.48 and $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005775 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00015351 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000142 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

