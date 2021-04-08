Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $177.00

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $177.00 and last traded at $175.30, with a volume of 17046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Ning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

