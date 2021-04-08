Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for British Land (LON:BLND)

British Land (LON:BLND)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.77% from the company’s previous close.

BLND traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 519.60 ($6.79). 1,910,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,822. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 503.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 451.16. The firm has a market cap of £4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56. British Land has a one year low of GBX 310.70 ($4.06) and a one year high of GBX 533.60 ($6.97). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26.

In other news, insider Tim Score bought 4,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £25,231.78 ($32,965.48). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,289.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

