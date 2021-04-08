Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hyve Group (LON:HYVE)

Hyve Group (LON:HYVE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.54% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Hyve Group stock traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 131.20 ($1.71). 551,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of £347.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 130.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.72. Hyve Group has a 12 month low of GBX 47.45 ($0.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 325.87 ($4.26).
Hyve Group Company Profile
Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.