Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hyve Group (LON:HYVE)

Hyve Group (LON:HYVE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.54% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Hyve Group stock traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 131.20 ($1.71). 551,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of £347.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 130.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.72. Hyve Group has a 12 month low of GBX 47.45 ($0.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 325.87 ($4.26).

Hyve Group Company Profile

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

