Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Acquired by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 82.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.11.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $88.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $89.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.43.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.