LikeCoin Price Tops $0.0127 on Top Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market cap of $12.30 million and approximately $16,076.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,027,075,611 coins and its circulating supply is 965,979,654 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

