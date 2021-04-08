Linamar (TSE:LNR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $63.16

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$63.16 and traded as high as C$74.60. Linamar shares last traded at C$74.06, with a volume of 96,135 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$83.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Linamar to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$65.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Linamar alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$74.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.16.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 7.8299998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Dale Bennett sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.79, for a total transaction of C$91,759.65. Also, Director Mark Stoddart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.15, for a total transaction of C$505,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$321,644.70.

About Linamar (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.