Linker Coin (LNC) Market Cap Reaches $4.61 Million

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Linker Coin has a market cap of $4.61 million and $5,590.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Linker Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0408 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00056647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00022148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.49 or 0.00639512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00083074 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00030251 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

