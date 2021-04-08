Linx (NYSE:LINX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 38,849 shares.The stock last traded at $6.80 and had previously closed at $6.69.

LINX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Linx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Santander began coverage on Linx in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.60 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.73.

Get Linx alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -669.00 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINX. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linx by 23.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 315,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 60,713 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linx in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linx in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Linx in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its stake in Linx by 1,515,171.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 189,408,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 189,396,460 shares during the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linx Company Profile (NYSE:LINX)

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Linx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.