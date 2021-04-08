Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Linx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Santander started coverage on Linx in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.60 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linx in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linx in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Linx in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Linx by 23.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 315,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 60,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its stake in shares of Linx by 1,515,171.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 189,408,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 189,396,460 shares in the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Linx stock opened at $6.69 on Thursday. Linx has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -669.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94.

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

