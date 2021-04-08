Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) Trading Down 0.8%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) dropped 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.37 and last traded at $13.74. Approximately 332,187 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LGF/B shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment operations in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

