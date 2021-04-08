Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,500.00

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and last traded at GBX 1,500 ($19.60), with a volume of 35258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,458 ($19.05).

The firm has a market cap of £920.77 million and a PE ratio of 78.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,336.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,305.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

In other news, insider John Stephen Ions sold 65,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,363 ($17.81), for a total transaction of £889,439.28 ($1,162,058.11).

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

