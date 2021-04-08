Liquefied Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:LNGLY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.11. Liquefied Natural Gas shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 21,732 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.

Liquefied Natural Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNGLY)

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification and progression of liquefied natural gas (LNG) development projects to facilitate the production and sale of LNG. It operates through LNG Infrastructure, and Technology and Licensing segments. The company's projects include the Magnolia LNG project located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the United States; and the Bear Head LNG project situated in Point Tupper, Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Liquefied Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquefied Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.