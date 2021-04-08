LiquidApps (DAPP) Market Cap Tops $20.31 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $20.31 million and approximately $25,891.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00038371 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

