Liquidity Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Liquidity Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $773,640.44 and approximately $5.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00070529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.91 or 0.00266213 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.55 or 0.00786207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,836.23 or 1.00034889 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00017456 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.71 or 0.00701726 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Coin Trading

