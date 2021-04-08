Liquity Hits 1-Day Volume of $995,990.00 (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Liquity coin can now be bought for about $15.43 or 0.00026579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity has traded flat against the dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $331,792.22 and $995,990.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00070483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.72 or 0.00261268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.27 or 0.00787460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,270.54 or 1.00347214 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00017815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.61 or 0.00703670 BTC.

About Liquity

The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.