Lisk Price Tops $7.08 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $7.08 or 0.00012166 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $904.90 million and $85.11 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 19.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00027227 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00024103 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002616 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,665,837 coins and its circulating supply is 127,735,569 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.