Litecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.90 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $223.72 or 0.00388910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 13% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $14.93 billion and $5.90 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005249 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000619 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.