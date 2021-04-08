Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $6.65 million and $2,452.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $783.72 or 0.01355248 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000146 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,081.33 or 0.98707291 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 718,390,825 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

