LockTrip Price Reaches $6.47 on Exchanges (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $96.73 million and approximately $359,809.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip coin can now be bought for $6.47 or 0.00011105 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LockTrip has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

Buying and Selling LockTrip

