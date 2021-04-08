Loki (LOKI) Market Cap Hits $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,748.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,047.45 or 0.03545439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.40 or 0.00390305 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.38 or 0.01101978 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.77 or 0.00465414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.24 or 0.00426397 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00032729 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.04 or 0.00311756 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

