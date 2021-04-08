Loopring [NEO] Price Hits $0.0141 on Exchanges (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, CoinMex, Gate.io and DragonEX. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00070344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.96 or 0.00265088 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $451.97 or 0.00783305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,720.75 or 1.00034728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00017433 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $406.87 or 0.00705143 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Gate.io, IDAX, CoinMex and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

