Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.90

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.90 and last traded at $61.73, with a volume of 78466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.07.

Several research analysts have commented on LPX shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.00 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. Research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 172.97%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

